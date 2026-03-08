Revilla is Payatas' VIP inmate — guards

Jailed former Senator Bong Revilla is receiving special treatment and now has a separate air-conditioned detention area with a "special comfort room" for his visitors, besides the office of Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Quezon City Jail Warden Col. Maria Lourdes Pacion in Payatas.

BJMP sources at the jail, who wished not to be named for fear of reprisal, disclosed that the jail guards are now the ones who can be called "personnel deprived of liberty," a term coined from the detainees' "persons deprived of liberty" (PDLs).

They hoped that BJMP Director Ruel Rivera, and even Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla, will look into how the Quezon City Jail is being run by Pacion.

"(Jail) guards ang hinihigpitan. Tinanggal ang mess hall. Wala na kaming meal, kailangan na bumili ng pagkain sa canteen nila," one of the jail guards who spoke on condition of anonymity told DAILY TRIBUNE, referring to a canteen put up by Pacion and her partner, a retired BJMP officer they called 'Soriano.'

On Revilla, the jail guards revealed anyone can visit the jailed former senator "24/7."

"Unlimited dalaw. Kahit sino pwede," the jail guards said.

They added that a "beautiful woman" has been visiting the lawmaker every Monday when Congress has its session, where Congresswoman Lani Mercado is busy attending to her post.

They added that those who would complain will automatically be transferred to another section.

"Mga JO1 (Jail Officer 1) na Ilocano ang hari ngayon. Mga kababayan ni Pacion," they added, noting that is why the situation of Revilla has not been disclosed.

The jail guards also said Pacion does not report any of this to her higher-ups, from the Regional Commander to the National Office.