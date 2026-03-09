Qatar arrests 313 people who shared attacks footage, ‘rumors’

Those arrested “filmed and circulated video clips and published misleading information and rumors that could stir public opinion,” a statement said.

The people of “various nationalities” were held by the Department for Combating Economic and Cyber Crimes at the ministry’s General Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

The announcement follows a spate of arrests elsewhere in the region.

In Bahrain, four people were arrested for “filming and broadcasting clips about the effects of Iranian attacks and spreading false news,” the interior ministry said on Friday.

And in Kuwait, authorities on Saturday said three people had been arrested over a video showing them mocking the situation in the country.

Residents in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have received text messages warning of possible legal action for sharing sensitive images or “reposting unreliable information.”

The UAE attorney general’s office also warned against “filming, publishing, or circulating images and videos documenting incident sites or damage caused by falling projectiles or shrapnel,” the Emirates News Agency said.