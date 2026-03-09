Pokéemon 30th anniversary: World's first tokenized collectible card fund

In celebration of Pokémon’s 30th anniversary, the world's first tokenized Pokémon trading card fund was recently launched in Hong Kong. Also known as “The Fund,” the card fund is designed to offer professional investors institutional-level access to the collectible trading card market through Evident Platform Services Limited, a licensed alternative asset digital investment platform, marking a significant step in establishing trading cards as a recognized alternative asset class. Scheduled to launch during the 30th anniversary of the Pokémon franchise, the Fund represents a unique initiative that bridges culturally iconic collectibles with traditional institutional-level financial services.

A booming, multi-billion dollar market

Last month, a PSA 10 "Pikachu Illustrator" card, widely regarded as the holy grail of Pokémon cards and previously owned by internationally renowned influencer Logan Paul, achieved a record-breaking auction price of USD 16.492 million (approximately HKD 128 million). This sale surpassed the previous record for the most expensive sports card, the one-of-one dual-signed Logoman card featuring NBA legends Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. The event brought the global spotlight back onto collectible cards and underscored the growing cultural and collector interest in high-end trading cards.

The global collectibles market is projected to reach USD 628 billion by 2031, with the Asia Pacific region demonstrating particularly rapid growth momentum. Within this market, the collectible card games segment is expected to reach USD 37.42 billion by 2034, rising from a projected USD 14.7 billion in 2025. This expansion is driven by increased participation from digital native consumers and heightened institutional attention toward alternative assets. This surge also reflects a broader cultural shift among younger generations, who are increasingly engaging and investing in alternative cultural assets.