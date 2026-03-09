Pokéemon 30th anniversary: World's first tokenized collectible card fund

In celebration of Pokémon’s 30th anniversary, the world's first tokenized Pokémon trading card fund was recently launched in Hong Kong. Also known as “The Fund,” the card fund is designed to offer professional investors institutional-level access to the collectible trading card market through Evident Platform Services Limited, a licensed alternative asset digital investment platform, marking a significant step in establishing trading cards as a recognized alternative asset class. Scheduled to launch during the 30th anniversary of the Pokémon franchise, the Fund represents a unique initiative that bridges culturally iconic collectibles with traditional institutional-level financial services.
A booming, multi-billion dollar market
Last month, a PSA 10 "Pikachu Illustrator" card, widely regarded as the holy grail of Pokémon cards and previously owned by internationally renowned influencer Logan Paul, achieved a record-breaking auction price of USD 16.492 million (approximately HKD 128 million). This sale surpassed the previous record for the most expensive sports card, the one-of-one dual-signed Logoman card featuring NBA legends Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. The event brought the global spotlight back onto collectible cards and underscored the growing cultural and collector interest in high-end trading cards.
The global collectibles market is projected to reach USD 628 billion by 2031, with the Asia Pacific region demonstrating particularly rapid growth momentum. Within this market, the collectible card games segment is expected to reach USD 37.42 billion by 2034, rising from a projected USD 14.7 billion in 2025. This expansion is driven by increased participation from digital native consumers and heightened institutional attention toward alternative assets. This surge also reflects a broader cultural shift among younger generations, who are increasingly engaging and investing in alternative cultural assets.
Among trading cards, Pokémon cards hold a distinguished position in the collector community. They are viewed not merely as game cards, but also as culturally significant assets supported by active secondary markets and well-established collectible value. According to reports from The Wall Street Journal and historical data from the authoritative platform Card Ladder, Pokémon card values have exhibited long-term appreciation of more than 30 times over the past 20 years, reinforcing their status as a resilient alternative asset class.
Flagship cultural asset
The Fund's portfolio is anchored around a leading Pokémon card: the PSA 10 "Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat" card. Created through an official cross disciplinary collaboration between The Pokémon Company and the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, the card draws inspiration from Van Gogh's iconic "Self Portrait with Grey Felt Hat." It represents a rare convergence of the world's highest-grossing entertainment franchise and a globally renowned fine art institution.
Widely recognized as one of the most prominent Pokémon cards worldwide, the PSA 10 "Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat" is estimated to have a total market capitalization of over USD 94 million.
In light of its prominence and established market status, the Fund aims to acquire exposure representing approximately 25 percent of the PSA10 "Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat" cards currently available in the market, underscoring its strategic focus on this key asset. This positioning is supported by the following characteristics:
• Appreciation: Secondary market prices for the card have risen more than 400 percent since its limited release in late 2023, based on publicly available historical data[4].
• Scarcity: The Pokémon–museum collaboration was a time-limited initiative that concluded earlier than planned due to overwhelming demand. With a PSA 10 population of approximately 47,000 cards now permanently capped, its rarity is firmly established.
• Authenticity and grade assurance: All cards held by the Fund undergo expert verification and are PSA 10 graded, consistent with market-recognized standards for condition and authenticity.