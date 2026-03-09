PHirst launches P6.6-B Gen Tri residential hub

“The launch of PHirst Impressions Gen Tri underscores our strategic commitment to expanding in high-growth residential markets.

It represents an elevated residential option in General Trias, following the success of our entry-level project in the area, PHirst Park Homes Gen Tri,” said Ricky M. Celis, President of PHirst Park Homes Inc.

The redesigned Calista models now sit on larger lots—Calista End expands to 90 square meters (sqm), Calista Mid to 60 sqm—while keeping prices accessible at P3.8 million and P2.9 million. Homes are designed for expandability, giving families room to grow.

Community features include a clubhouse, basketball court, swimming pool, jogging trail, and lifestyle-focused amenities like the Panorama Patch, Cube Climber, Animal Maze, Paw Park, and Foot Reflexology Area, creating a full residential experience.

PHirst currently has 33 active projects nationwide, with developments in Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Quezon Province, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, Nueva Ecija, Bacolod City, South Cotabato, and General Santos in Mindanao.