PCG receives huge boost from Japan

By using external power sources, the Coast Guard can reduce the mechanical load on the ships’ onboard generators. Officials said the transition is expected to improve the vessels’ overall operational rates and reduce maintenance downtime.

During the ceremony, Yokota stressed that the donation is part of a broader strategy to bolster maritime safety through the exchange of equipment and technical expertise.

“Japan aims to promote a cooperative relationship with the Philippines based on a comprehensive approach,” Yokota said, noting that the partnership includes both hardware provision and joint maritime exercises.

The turnover is the latest in a series of maritime security collaborations between the two nations as they continue to strengthen defense ties in the region.