Japan turns over generators to Philippine Coast Guard

The Japanese government has turned over 13 generators with trailers to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) to help improve the operational capability of its patrol vessels.

The handover ceremony was attended by Minister for Economic Affairs YOKOTA Naobumi on 6 March, with the equipment provided through Japan’s Official Development Assistance (ODA) program.

According to the Japanese Embassy, the generators will allow electricity to be supplied to PCG patrol vessels while they are docked, reducing the load on the vessels’ onboard generators and helping improve operational readiness.

In his remarks, Yokota emphasized that cooperation between Japan and the Philippines in maritime safety continues to grow through equipment support, technical exchanges and joint exercises.

He said Japan aims to further strengthen its cooperative relationship with the Philippines through a comprehensive approach that combines the provision of equipment and expertise with continued maritime collaboration.