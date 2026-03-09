Pampanga board member arrested

Lim, a prominent local politician and social media personality representing the province’s 3rd District, is currently awaiting a court order to determine his place of detention.

The arrest is the latest in a string of legal challenges for Lim involving failed business ventures and allegations of an investment scam.

In August 2025, Lim surrendered to the Municipal Circuit Trial Court of Mexico-San Luis after a warrant was issued for three counts of estafa. He was released at the time after posting a P54,000 bail.

However, the legal pressure intensified in September 2025 when 19 individuals filed formal complaints for large-scale estafa at the City of San Fernando Prosecutor’s Office.

The complaints are linked to Lim’s former restaurant, Umpukan, and an alleged scheme in which service providers and investors were reportedly left unpaid.

Lim has previously admitted to having financial obligations totaling between P15 million and P20 million.