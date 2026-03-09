Pampanga board member ‘Shiwen’ Lim arrested over estafa case

On 11 August 2025, the Municipal Circuit Trial Court of Mexico-San Luis issued a warrant of arrest against Lim on three counts of estafa. Lim voluntarily surrendered to the court the following day, 12 August 2025.

The court later allowed him to post bail of ₱18,000 per count, or ₱54,000 in total, granting him provisional liberty while the cases were pending.

Separate complaints were also filed against Lim involving alleged large-scale estafa.

At least 19 individuals lodged formal complaints before the City of San Fernando Prosecutor’s Office on 29 September 2025, alleging that Lim failed to pay service providers and investors linked to his former restaurant Umpukan and an alleged investment scheme.

Lim has publicly acknowledged financial obligations estimated between ₱15 million and ₱20 million.

Following media reports about his arrest warrant, Lim also filed a complaint with the National Privacy Commission (NPC) against several media outlets, including SunStar Pampanga and CLTV36, claiming the publication of his personal details violated his right to privacy.