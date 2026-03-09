Pampanga board member ‘Shiwen’ Lim arrested over estafa case

A Pampanga provincial board member was arrested at the Pampanga Provincial Capitol on 9 March 2026 in connection with an estafa case, authorities confirmed.
Estelito “Shiwen” Pamintuan Lim, a politician and social media personality who serves as Board Member for the 3rd District of Pampanga, was arrested by personnel of the San Fernando City Police Station.
Pampanga Police Provincial Office director Col. Eugene Marcelo confirmed the arrest, saying it was carried out in relation to an estafa case filed against Lim.
Marcelo said the case is non-bailable, while the court is expected to determine where Lim will be detained.
Lim has previously faced several legal issues involving warrants of arrest and criminal complaints linked to estafa allegations tied to his failed business ventures.
On 11 August 2025, the Municipal Circuit Trial Court of Mexico-San Luis issued a warrant of arrest against Lim on three counts of estafa. Lim voluntarily surrendered to the court the following day, 12 August 2025.
The court later allowed him to post bail of ₱18,000 per count, or ₱54,000 in total, granting him provisional liberty while the cases were pending.
Separate complaints were also filed against Lim involving alleged large-scale estafa.
At least 19 individuals lodged formal complaints before the City of San Fernando Prosecutor’s Office on 29 September 2025, alleging that Lim failed to pay service providers and investors linked to his former restaurant Umpukan and an alleged investment scheme.
Lim has publicly acknowledged financial obligations estimated between ₱15 million and ₱20 million.
Following media reports about his arrest warrant, Lim also filed a complaint with the National Privacy Commission (NPC) against several media outlets, including SunStar Pampanga and CLTV36, claiming the publication of his personal details violated his right to privacy.