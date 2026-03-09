Palace to seek Congress nod for emergency fuel tax cut

Malacañang will formally ask Congress to grant President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. emergency powers to temporarily reduce excise taxes on petroleum products as global oil prices remain volatile due to the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.
Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the request will be transmitted on Monday, 9 March, through the Department of Energy (DOE), which will make the appeal to lawmakers on behalf of the President.
“Nakikipag-ugnayan sila at ang panawagan pong ito ay gagawin sa Lunes na,” Castro said, noting that the government is closely coordinating with concerned agencies as it prepares the request.
The President earlier said he is ready to exercise emergency powers to cut fuel excise taxes should global oil prices reach or exceed $80 per barrel, a move aimed at cushioning the impact of rising fuel costs on consumers and businesses.
Castro said the administration is monitoring the situation in the Middle East, warning that geopolitical tensions could trigger spikes in global oil prices and affect the local fuel market.
At the same time, Malacañang cautioned oil industry players against taking advantage of the situation by imposing unjustified price increases.
“Ang panawagan ng Pangulo ay magkaisa tayo kung ano ang nangyayari ngayon sa Middle East. Dapat tayo magkaisa at magtulungan. Hindi tayo kinakailangang maghatakan pababa,” Castro said.
She stressed that those found profiteering would face legal consequences.
“Sa mga tao, hindi dapat kayo magsamantala. Kapag kayo ay nagsamantala, meron kayong kalalagyan. Kayo ay madedemanda at maaaring matanggalan kayo ng pagkakataon na kayo ay makapagnegosyo,” she added.
Meanwhile, the DOE has issued show-cause orders to 54 gas stations to explain possible violations of government guidelines on oil price adjustments.
According to Castro, establishments proven to have committed fraudulent acts may face penalties, including the possible cancellation of their permits to operate.