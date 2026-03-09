Palace to seek Congress nod for emergency fuel tax cut

“Nakikipag-ugnayan sila at ang panawagan pong ito ay gagawin sa Lunes na,” Castro said, noting that the government is closely coordinating with concerned agencies as it prepares the request.

The President earlier said he is ready to exercise emergency powers to cut fuel excise taxes should global oil prices reach or exceed $80 per barrel, a move aimed at cushioning the impact of rising fuel costs on consumers and businesses.

Castro said the administration is monitoring the situation in the Middle East, warning that geopolitical tensions could trigger spikes in global oil prices and affect the local fuel market.

At the same time, Malacañang cautioned oil industry players against taking advantage of the situation by imposing unjustified price increases.