NCRPO says allegations vs Las Piñas police in guard’s death unfounded

In a statement, the SPD pointed out that the role of the police during the incident was limited to maintaining peace and order and ensuring the safety of everyone present.

“The police did not enforce the court order. The implementation of the writ was carried out by the proper authorities. The presence of PNP personnel at the scene was solely to provide security, manage the crowd, and prevent any escalation of the situation,” the SPD said.

“During the commotion, the security guard on duty suddenly collapsed. Police personnel immediately responded and provided assistance, and he was promptly rushed to Perpetual Help Medical Center for medical attention. Despite the immediate response and efforts to bring him to the hospital as quickly as possible, he was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician on the same day due to acute myocardial infarction,” it added.

The SPD reiterated that its mandate is to protect lives, maintain peace and order, and ensure public safety, urging the public to rely on verified information and refrain from spreading unverified claims.

On 4 March, a security guard suffered a stroke and later died in the middle of a confrontation between two homeowners’ groups at a subdivision in Las Piñas City.