NBI action urged vs deep fakes

She took an even stronger stand against the digital “weaponization” of technology.

The two discussed, during the meeting, the urgent need to wipe out deepfakes and AI-generated videos used to spread lies and smear reputations on social media.

End digital deception

“The era of using AI to spread digital lies must end,” Gonzales stated.

The NBI’s support was sought by Gonzales to pass House Bill 7903, a bill she authored to penalize individuals who use AI for digital fraud and malicious deepfakes.

She asked the NBI for a clear roadmap of actions to hunt down and penalize those behind these high-tech attacks, making it clear that those who hide behind fake videos will face the full force of the law.

Gonzales concluded the meeting by pledging her total support to the NBI and the Director.

Matibag reaffirmed that the 3rd District of Pampanga is a dedicated partner in the Bureau’s mission to uphold the truth and protect every citizen from both physical crimes and digital deception.