Rep. Gonzales seeks NBI help to combat AI fraud

To end illegal tobacco manufacturing and address the rising threat of malicious deepfakes using AI technology, Pampanga 3rd District Representative Alyssa Michaela "Mica" M. Gonzales met with NBI Director Melvin Matibag on Monday, 9 March 2026.

Rep. Gonzales focused on the total closure of illegal tobacco operations in the City of San Fernando and Mexico, emphasizing that these illicit factories must be stopped to protect the local economy and the rule of law.

She took an even stronger stand against the digital "weaponization" of technology.

The two, during the meeting, discussed the urgent need to wipe out deepfakes and AI-generated videos used to spread lies and smear reputations on social media.

"The era of using AI to spread digital lies must end," Gonzales stated.

The support of the NBI was solicited by Gonzales for the passage of House Bill No. 7903, a bill she authored specifically to penalize individuals who use AI for digital fraud and malicious deepfakes.

She asked the NBI for a clear roadmap of actions to hunt down and penalize those behind these high-tech attacks, making it clear that those who hide behind fake videos will face the full force of the law.

Gonzales concluded the meeting by pledging her total support to the NBI and Dir. Matibag, as she reaffirmed that the 3rd District of Pampanga is a dedicated partner in the Bureau's mission to uphold the truth and protect every citizen from both physical crimes and digital deception.