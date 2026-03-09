LGU says Clean Leaf has no business permit in Bamban

The MENRO will be assisted by the Bamban Business License and Permit Office.

There are currently six TSD facilities in the area: CLIC, Envirocare (Philippine Premier), CLAD Sanitation Services, Cleanway Environment Management Incorporated, Safewaste Incorporated, and Environmental Incorporated.

Capas MENRO head Gener Tanhueco confirmed that CLIC had secured a business permit from the Capas LGU but said he has urged the company’s management to also obtain a permit from the Bamban LGU.

Tanhueco added that one of the TSD facilities in the area was ordered to temporarily stop operations after it brought in untreated chicken manure in 2025.

The waste reportedly arrived during the rainy season and caused a foul stench that spread for miles.