LGU says Clean Leaf has no business permit in Bamban

The local government unit (LGU) said that the Clean Leaf International Corporation (CLIC) did not secure a business permit to operate a Treatment, Storage, and Disposal (TSD) facility at Barangay Anupul in the town of Bamban, Tarlac.
According to the LGU, CLIC has no business permit since it started its operations in 2021. The company operates a TSD facility at Barangay Anapul. The said area is connected to an adjacent lot in Barangay Cutcut 2nd in Capas, Tarlac.
The company occupies a 189,541-square-meter property spanning both towns.
However, CLIC secured a business permit from the Capas LGU when it started operating a TSD facility in Barangay Cutcut 2nd, where hospital waste is processed before being transported to the nearby Metro Clark Waste Corporation, which was recently shut down.
Bamban Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO) head Jonathan Yanga said an inspection of the facility will be conducted next week to ensure compliance with Bamban LGU requirements.
The MENRO will be assisted by the Bamban Business License and Permit Office.
There are currently six TSD facilities in the area: CLIC, Envirocare (Philippine Premier), CLAD Sanitation Services, Cleanway Environment Management Incorporated, Safewaste Incorporated, and Environmental Incorporated.
Capas MENRO head Gener Tanhueco confirmed that CLIC had secured a business permit from the Capas LGU but said he has urged the company’s management to also obtain a permit from the Bamban LGU.
Tanhueco added that one of the TSD facilities in the area was ordered to temporarily stop operations after it brought in untreated chicken manure in 2025.
The waste reportedly arrived during the rainy season and caused a foul stench that spread for miles.