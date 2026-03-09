Lee ends long drought

BEIJING, China (AFP) — Mi Hyang Lee won on the LPGA Tour for the first time in almost nine years Sunday with a gutsy one-stroke victory at the Blue Bay event in Hainan, China.

The South Korean recovered from two double bogeys on her front nine to birdie the last hole for a final-round 73 and claim her third LPGA title.

Lee finished on 11-under 277, one shot ahead of China's charging Zhang Weiwei (69).

It was the 32-year-old Lee's first LPGA Tour title since the Women's Scottish Open in 2017. She also won the 2014 TOTO Japan Classic.