Lee ends long drought

BEIJING, China (AFP) — Mi Hyang Lee won on the LPGA Tour for the first time in almost nine years Sunday with a gutsy one-stroke victory at the Blue Bay event in Hainan, China.
The South Korean recovered from two double bogeys on her front nine to birdie the last hole for a final-round 73 and claim her third LPGA title.
Lee finished on 11-under 277, one shot ahead of China's charging Zhang Weiwei (69).
It was the 32-year-old Lee's first LPGA Tour title since the Women's Scottish Open in 2017. She also won the 2014 TOTO Japan Classic.
"I trusted myself this morning, but I was... I can feel I was nervous. You know, I really wanted to win," said Lee, who continues to battle shoulder pain.
Lee, who came into the final round with a three-shot lead, admitted she was "really struggling" after her two double bogeys.
"Then a lot of up and down... but I still just kept fighting at the back nine and just no bogey and three birdies, so I'm really proud of myself," she said.
She added: "Still, I cannot believe it. It feels so great."
India's Aditi Ashok and Auston Kim of the United States were tied for third on eight under.
Defending champion Rio Takeda of Japan finished one shot further back in a four-way tie for fifth.