Junior Altas bag 10th victory

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta sustains its momentum, posting a 25-16, 23-25, 25-19, 25-17 win over San Sebastian College in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 101 volleyball fiesta on Monday at the Arellano Gym in Manila.

Skipper Gabriel Macatuno delivered an all-around effort to finish with 18 points to lead the Junior Altas to their 10th win in 12 matches that gave them the twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.