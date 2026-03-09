SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
Junior Altas bag 10th victory

Photo courtesy of University of Perpetual Help System DALTA - Las Piñas/ FB
University of Perpetual Help System Dalta sustains its momentum, posting a 25-16, 23-25, 25-19, 25-17 win over San Sebastian College in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 101 volleyball fiesta on Monday at the Arellano Gym in Manila.

Skipper Gabriel Macatuno delivered an all-around effort to finish with 18 points to lead the Junior Altas to their 10th win in 12 matches that gave them the twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

Perpetual storms back, defuses JRU

Cholo Bustamante and Limuel Villarama were also impressive, chipping in 16 and 12 points, respectively, while setter Donald Sison registered 11 excellent sets as Perpetual secured the solo second spot.

Meanwhile, Emilio Aguinaldo College also won over San Beda University, 22-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-22, while Jose Rizal University beat La Salle Greenhills, 25-18, 25-21, 25-21.

