Gigi De Lana stable after fainting post-show in Samal

A night meant to celebrate music turned into a moment of concern for fans after singer and performer Gigi De Lana experienced a health scare following her show in Samal Island City, Davao del Norte.
According to a statement released by her management team, the singer briefly lost consciousness shortly after finishing her performance. The incident reportedly happened as she was heading down the stairs after completing her final song, following what had been an emotionally charged and physically demanding set.
The team later confirmed that the episode was caused by extreme exhaustion after the show. Fortunately, she received immediate medical attention and is now in stable condition.
“After her performance last night in Samal Island City, Davao Del Norte, Gigi experienced extreme fatigue and briefly passed out after her final song. She was given immediate attention and care, and we’re grateful to share that she is now safe, stable, and currently resting.”
The statement reassured supporters that the singer is recovering well and is now focusing on rest.
But what moved many fans even more was the revelation that De Lana had already been feeling unwell during the event — yet still chose to go on stage and complete her performance for the audience who came to see her.
Her management emphasized that the decision reflected her deep sense of responsibility as a performer.
“Despite not feeling well, Gigi still chose to honor her commitment and perform for everyone who came to see her. This reflects the deep respect and professionalism she has for her audience.”
The incident quickly drew messages of concern across social media, with supporters expressing relief that the singer is now safe and recovering. Many also praised her dedication, noting how performers often push themselves beyond physical limits out of love for their craft and respect for their fans.
For now, her team says the focus is on allowing the singer to fully regain her strength.
“For now, our priority is making sure she gets the rest and recovery she needs.”
As fans continue to send their well-wishes, the moment serves as a reminder of the intense demands placed on performers — and the quiet resilience behind every show-stopping performance.