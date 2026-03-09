Gigi De Lana stable after fainting post-show in Samal

But what moved many fans even more was the revelation that De Lana had already been feeling unwell during the event — yet still chose to go on stage and complete her performance for the audience who came to see her.

Her management emphasized that the decision reflected her deep sense of responsibility as a performer.

“Despite not feeling well, Gigi still chose to honor her commitment and perform for everyone who came to see her. This reflects the deep respect and professionalism she has for her audience.”

The incident quickly drew messages of concern across social media, with supporters expressing relief that the singer is now safe and recovering. Many also praised her dedication, noting how performers often push themselves beyond physical limits out of love for their craft and respect for their fans.

For now, her team says the focus is on allowing the singer to fully regain her strength.

“For now, our priority is making sure she gets the rest and recovery she needs.”

As fans continue to send their well-wishes, the moment serves as a reminder of the intense demands placed on performers — and the quiet resilience behind every show-stopping performance.