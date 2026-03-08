ASEAN-China business summit highlights ties

The Philippines will play host to the ASEAN–China Business Summit in October 2026, a gathering aimed at showcasing the country’s investment opportunities and tourism potential while strengthening trade ties between Southeast Asia and China.

In a statement, the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII) said the summit will take place from 18 to 20 October 2026, aligning with the Philippines’ role as ASEAN chair this year.

The organization said the event is expected to bring together business leaders, investors and policymakers from across the region to explore opportunities in trade, foreign direct investment and regional economic cooperation.

Organizers added that the summit will also serve as a platform to position the Philippine private sector as a “bridge between Southeast Asia and global markets,” particularly through initiatives that strengthen two-way trade, encourage investment flows, and integrate micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) into regional supply chains.

FFCCCII president Victor Lim described the gathering as a chance to promote the country’s economic potential and tourism offerings to international delegates.

Destination for investors, visitors

“This is a golden opportunity to showcase the best of the Philippines,” Lim said, noting that the event coincides with the fifth anniversary of the ASEAN–China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the growing trade opportunities under the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

Lim added that the summit aims to highlight the Philippines as a destination for both investors and visitors.