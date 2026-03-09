DepEd, DBM establish national center to improve teacher training

"Inaasahang magsisilbi itong mahalagang plataporma para sa patuloy na paglinang ng kakayahan ng mga guro, school leaders, teacher educators, education leaders, at para-teachers sa bansa," DepEd wrote in a statement.



The signing was followed by a memorandum of agreement between the Teacher Education Council and six teacher education institutions that will help implement programs under the new center.



The initiative comes as the education sector continues to face challenges in improving teacher preparation and professional development, which education officials have identified as key factors in addressing learning gaps among Filipino students.

