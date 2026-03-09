SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
NATION

DepEd, DBM establish national center to improve teacher training

Education Sec. Sonny Angara and Acting Budget Sec. Rolando Toledo
Education Sec. Sonny Angara and Acting Budget Sec. Rolando Toledo DepEd Philippines/Facebook
Published on

The Department of Education (DepEd) and Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has launched teacher training hub to improve the quality of training in the country, amid persistent concerns over learning outcomes in Philippine schools.

Under the agreement, the Teacher Education Exelence Center (TEEC) will serve as a national research and innovation hub for teacher education and a training platform for teachers, school leaders, and teacher educators.

Education Sec. Sonny Angara and Acting Budget Sec. Rolando Toledo
DepEd inks pact with DAP, AIM to bolster educators' leadership capacities

"Inaasahang magsisilbi itong mahalagang plataporma para sa patuloy na paglinang ng kakayahan ng mga guro, school leaders, teacher educators, education leaders, at para-teachers sa bansa," DepEd wrote in a statement.

The signing was followed by a memorandum of agreement between the Teacher Education Council and six teacher education institutions that will help implement programs under the new center.

The initiative comes as the education sector continues to face challenges in improving teacher preparation and professional development, which education officials have identified as key factors in addressing learning gaps among Filipino students.

Education Sec. Sonny Angara and Acting Budget Sec. Rolando Toledo
DepEd, LGUs seal pact to fast-track classroom construction
DBM
DepEd
teachers

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph