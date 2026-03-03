DepEd inks pact with DAP, AIM to bolster educators' leadership capacities

The Department of Education (DepEd) has revitalized leadership training for education officials to strengthen its internal capacity to sustain long-term reforms, following its partnership with the Development Academy of the Philippines (DAP) and the Asian Institute of Management (AIM).

“This program answers a very felt need in the Department to enhance professionalism and empower school leaders to make informed, data-driven decisions,” Education Secretary Sonny Angara said.

Through the signing of the memorandum of agreement with DAP and AIM, DepEd, through the National Educators Academy of the Philippines (NEAP) launched its EdLead 360: Public Education Leadership Lab initiative to strengthen school and system leadership in addressing the country’s learning crisis.

The agreement commits DepEd, through the NEAP, to implement structured and career-aligned leadership programs, in line with Republic Act No. 11713 or the Excellence in Teacher Education Act and DepEd’s reform agenda.

EdLead 360 was crafted based on the findings of EDCOM II and other studies that the effectiveness of school and system leaders is decisive for improving learning outcomes.

DepEd-NEAP has partnered with the DAP–Graduate School of Public and Development Management to revive the Superintendents’ Leadership Program.

This includes an Executive Course on Leadership and Public Finance Management for Schools Division Superintendents and Assistant Superintendents, reinforcing DepEd’s coherent, system-wide strategy to develop reform-ready leaders who can improve governance and learning outcomes.

Meanwhile through its partnership with the AIM, DepEd-NEAP will offer a four-week Postgraduate Certificate in Literacy Reform and Education Policy Leadership to 30 to 35 Division Chiefs and third-level officials.

The program aims to develop strategic leadership, systems and futures thinking, and evidence-based policy formulation, directly responding to persistent literacy challenges and governance gaps highlighted by national and international assessments and policy reviews.