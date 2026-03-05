Defensor says it’s an ‘honor’ to be included in Trillanes complaint

Since late last year, after his exposé before the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee in September, Guteza’s whereabouts have been unknown.

“I'm helping them because I don't want what happened to Sergeant Guteza to happen, being pressured, pressed, and hidden," Defensor said.

The former congressman also urged Trillanes and National Security Council (NSC) adviser Eduardo Año to do their jobs and look into what he described as the exposés of their fellow servicemen.

“Their job should be to find out the truth. Look at the allegations of their fellow soldiers; these soldiers don't lie,” he added.

Año on Wednesday filed cybercrime and unlawful publication and utterances complaints against the Marines, Baligod, and Defensor.

This came after his name was included in a signed affidavit in which he was identified as allegedly being seen receiving a paper bag presumed to contain money following a meeting at the Polo Club townhouse that reportedly included Co, Romualdez, and Representative Leila De Lima.

Año described the allegations as “malicious imputations.”