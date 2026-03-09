DA plans onion procurement in Mindoro

“With this intervention, we expect to limit the role of middlemen in determining onion prices and help growers obtain better prices for their produce,” Laurel said as he directed FTI to expand its onion-buying initiative beyond Nueva Ecija.

The procurement program forms part of a broader effort to improve market stability and ensure farmers receive fair returns while maintaining adequate supply in the market.

“The directive of the President and the Secretary is to advance food security in the country and ensure that food remains affordable and accessible to all Filipinos. In support of this, the role of the Food Terminal Inc. (FTI) is to strengthen market linkages across the food value chain—from farmers to consumers,” Lo said.

FTI has already started implementing the initiative in other onion-producing areas. In Nueva Ecija, the agency earlier bought 10,000 bags of red onions and, beginning March 6, plans to purchase around 3,000 bags daily.

Local officials also held consultations with farmers and traders to discuss policies for a more transparent onion trading system in the province.

Representatives from the DA’s High Value Crops Development Program, the Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Division, the Bureau of Plant Industry, and the Department of Trade and Industry presented updates on the state of the province’s onion sector, including the capacity of available cold storage facilities.

Among the proposals discussed was the registration of onion traders to prevent unauthorized buyers from entering the market.