Cops brace for protests on Duterte anniversary

“We are closely monitoring developments and coordinating with local units to ensure the public safety. While we respect the right to peaceful assembly, we have a mandate to ensure that there will be no incident that would disrupt normal activities and threaten the peace and order,” Nartatez said.

The PNP chief has ordered an increased police deployment along EDSA and in Davao City — Duterte’s stronghold — to prepare for any rallies and related activities.

He reminded the police to exercise maximum tolerance and always act in accordance with the rule of law.

“Remember, our strength lies in our professionalism and restraint. Uphold the law, protect our citizens, and lead by example,” Nartatez said, emphasizing discipline in the ranks.

The authorities will coordinate closely with the event organizers and local government units to ensure order, Nartatez said, as he appealed to the protesters to maintain discipline and follow official instructions.

“We respect your right to protest, but I remind everyone to exercise discipline and comply with authorities’ directions to prevent unnecessary conflicts,” he said.