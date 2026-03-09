Clone of Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: A sudden third party hint may arise, such as a tag or comment from an old acquaintance
Health: Energy is somewhat variable. Do light stretching or take a fresh air break.
Career: Solid progress. A possible small win or positive nod in your tasks.
Wealth: Balanced with caution. Watch for small family outflows.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 to 12 p.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 8
Advice: Place a rose quartz or a pair of mandarin ducks in the bedroom for protection.
OX
Love: Comforting and loyal vibes. Perfect for sharing “you’re my priority” moments with your partner.
Health: Reliable stamina. Good time for home-cooked meals and a consistent sleep schedule.
Career: Dedication is rewarded. Your hard work stands out in ongoing projects, calls, or reviews.
Wealth: A great day to save or plan for upcoming needs.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 1
Advice: Place a quartz crystal in the north area of your home or desk.
TIGER
Love: The kilig with your current love is still there, but do not let doubt take root. Have an honest conversation.
Health: High energy. Perfect for active breaks or quick exercise.
Career: Pitch your ideas. Bold energy pays off.
Wealth: Small lucky opportunities may appear. Calculated risks can lead to wins.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 3
Advice: Wear a green jade bracelet for courage and a positive love flow.
RABBIT
Love: Stay faithful and avoid temptations that may lead to confusion. A sudden sweet gesture from your partner may happen.
Health: Emotional sensitivity is present. Rest well.
Career: Quiet efforts are effective. Progress is steady.
Wealth: Be cautious with spending. Focus on essentials and budgeting.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 11 to 1 p.m.
Color: Brown
Number: 4
Advice: Place pink quartz under your pillow or near your phone for harmony and gentle protection.
DRAGON
Love: Passionate and magnetic. Deep conversations bring kilig.
Health: Energetic. Hydrate extra and stay active for a productive day.
Career: Leadership opportunities are knocking.
Wealth: Positive openings are present.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Peach
Number: 9
Advice: Wear a Dragon Phoenix charm pendant for power and love.
SNAKE
Love: Intuitive and deep. Trust your gut feeling to your partner.
Health: Balanced. Relax and avoid overthinking. Proper rest and hydration are key.
Career: Strategic wins are possible. Plan ahead for smooth and successful execution.
Wealth: Steady gains. Monitor small leaks so your finances grow stronger.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 2
Advice: Display a jade snake figurine for wisdom and clear relationship energy.
HORSE
Love: Playful yet intense. Sudden external attention or family comments may affect your mood. Stay loyal and communicate properly with your partner. The passionate spark remains the highlight.
Health: High energy but prone to quick drain. Rest well and prioritize fresh meals over processed food.
Career: Dynamic shifts are present. Embrace the positives and plan carefully for smooth progress.
Wealth: Upward potential is strong.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 7
Advice: Wear a red thread bracelet with rose quartz for strong protection.
GOAT
Love: Nurturing and warm. Sweet gestures bring big wins. There is abundance in real affection even with external noise around you.
Health: Calm is needed. Meditate or take relaxing breaks to recharge emotionally.
Career: Creative flow is strong. Collaborations shine beautifully.
Wealth: Attracting good fortune. Stay open to small blessings.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 10 to 12 p.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 5
Advice: Use a purple crystal for inner peace and strong love vibes.
MONKEY
Love: Witty and charming. Banter leads to kilig laughs, but be careful with third party jokes or comments.
Health: Mentally sharp. Rest your eyes from screens.
Career: Innovative ideas pay off. Share them confidently as success is possible.
Wealth: Lucky breaks are incoming. Stay alert and wise.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 1
Advice: Place a Monkey figurine for clever handling of external drama.
ROOSTER
Love: Honest talks strengthen the bond. Practice sweet compromise and do not react to in law or external opinions.
Health: Maintain a balanced diet. Sustained energy is key.
Career: Efficiency is high. A methodical approach leads to praise.
Wealth: Rewards from consistent effort. Good time for saving.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 6
Advice: Wear a gold rooster pin for confidence and love stability.
DOG
Love: Loyal and comforting. Quality time feels extra secure. Do not allow third party doubts from others to enter your relationship.
Health: Outdoor walks are healing. Fresh air and light exercise bring renewal.
Career: Team support is strong. Rely on trusted colleagues.
Wealth: Stable foundation. Great for long-term planning.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 12 to 2 p.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 3
Advice: Place a Dog figurine at the entrance for protection and a loyal love boost.
PIG
Love: Warm and affectionate. Cozy moments feel extra special.
Health: Relax mode. Enjoy simple comforts and proper rest.
Career: Generosity pays off. Help others and good karma returns.
Wealth: Positive surprises are possible. Good vibes attract more abundance.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 5 to 6 p.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 8
Advice: Place a Rabbit charm in the Love corner for harmony.