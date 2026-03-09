Clone of Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: A sudden third party hint may arise, such as a tag or comment from an old acquaintance

Health: Energy is somewhat variable. Do light stretching or take a fresh air break.

Career: Solid progress. A possible small win or positive nod in your tasks.

Wealth: Balanced with caution. Watch for small family outflows.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 to 12 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 8

Advice: Place a rose quartz or a pair of mandarin ducks in the bedroom for protection.