SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
LIFE

Clone of Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Tuesday (10 March 2026)
Clone of Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: A sudden third party hint may arise, such as a tag or comment from an old acquaintance

Health: Energy is somewhat variable. Do light stretching or take a fresh air break.

Career: Solid progress. A possible small win or positive nod in your tasks.

Wealth: Balanced with caution. Watch for small family outflows.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 to 12 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 8

Advice: Place a rose quartz or a pair of mandarin ducks in the bedroom for protection.

OX

Love: Comforting and loyal vibes. Perfect for sharing “you’re my priority” moments with your partner.

Health: Reliable stamina. Good time for home-cooked meals and a consistent sleep schedule.

Career: Dedication is rewarded. Your hard work stands out in ongoing projects, calls, or reviews.

Wealth: A great day to save or plan for upcoming needs.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 1

Advice: Place a quartz crystal in the north area of your home or desk.

TIGER

Love: The kilig with your current love is still there, but do not let doubt take root. Have an honest conversation.

Health: High energy. Perfect for active breaks or quick exercise.

Career: Pitch your ideas. Bold energy pays off.

Wealth: Small lucky opportunities may appear. Calculated risks can lead to wins.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 3

Advice: Wear a green jade bracelet for courage and a positive love flow.

RABBIT

Love: Stay faithful and avoid temptations that may lead to confusion. A sudden sweet gesture from your partner may happen.

Health: Emotional sensitivity is present. Rest well.

Career: Quiet efforts are effective. Progress is steady.

Wealth: Be cautious with spending. Focus on essentials and budgeting.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 11 to 1 p.m.

Color: Brown

Number: 4

Advice: Place pink quartz under your pillow or near your phone for harmony and gentle protection.

DRAGON

Love: Passionate and magnetic. Deep conversations bring kilig.

Health: Energetic. Hydrate extra and stay active for a productive day.

Career: Leadership opportunities are knocking.

Wealth: Positive openings are present.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Peach

Number: 9

Advice: Wear a Dragon Phoenix charm pendant for power and love.

SNAKE

Love: Intuitive and deep. Trust your gut feeling to your partner.

Health: Balanced. Relax and avoid overthinking. Proper rest and hydration are key.

Career: Strategic wins are possible. Plan ahead for smooth and successful execution.

Wealth: Steady gains. Monitor small leaks so your finances grow stronger.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 2

Advice: Display a jade snake figurine for wisdom and clear relationship energy.

HORSE

Love: Playful yet intense. Sudden external attention or family comments may affect your mood. Stay loyal and communicate properly with your partner. The passionate spark remains the highlight.

Health: High energy but prone to quick drain. Rest well and prioritize fresh meals over processed food.

Career: Dynamic shifts are present. Embrace the positives and plan carefully for smooth progress.

Wealth: Upward potential is strong.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 7

Advice: Wear a red thread bracelet with rose quartz for strong protection.

GOAT

Love: Nurturing and warm. Sweet gestures bring big wins. There is abundance in real affection even with external noise around you.

Health: Calm is needed. Meditate or take relaxing breaks to recharge emotionally.

Career: Creative flow is strong. Collaborations shine beautifully.

Wealth: Attracting good fortune. Stay open to small blessings.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 10 to 12 p.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 5

Advice: Use a purple crystal for inner peace and strong love vibes.

MONKEY

Love: Witty and charming. Banter leads to kilig laughs, but be careful with third party jokes or comments.

Health: Mentally sharp. Rest your eyes from screens.

Career: Innovative ideas pay off. Share them confidently as success is possible.

Wealth: Lucky breaks are incoming. Stay alert and wise.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 1

Advice: Place a Monkey figurine for clever handling of external drama.

ROOSTER

Love: Honest talks strengthen the bond. Practice sweet compromise and do not react to in law or external opinions.

Health: Maintain a balanced diet. Sustained energy is key.

Career: Efficiency is high. A methodical approach leads to praise.

Wealth: Rewards from consistent effort. Good time for saving.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 6

Advice: Wear a gold rooster pin for confidence and love stability.

DOG

Love: Loyal and comforting. Quality time feels extra secure. Do not allow third party doubts from others to enter your relationship.

Health: Outdoor walks are healing. Fresh air and light exercise bring renewal.

Career: Team support is strong. Rely on trusted colleagues.

Wealth: Stable foundation. Great for long-term planning.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 12 to 2 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 3

Advice: Place a Dog figurine at the entrance for protection and a loyal love boost.

PIG

Love: Warm and affectionate. Cozy moments feel extra special.

Health: Relax mode. Enjoy simple comforts and proper rest.

Career: Generosity pays off. Help others and good karma returns.

Wealth: Positive surprises are possible. Good vibes attract more abundance.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 5 to 6 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 8

Advice: Place a Rabbit charm in the Love corner for harmony.

feng shui Horoscope
master hanz
horoscope

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph