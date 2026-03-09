Brilliant Bhatia

Berger responded with a birdie and remained one shot clear with two to play, but his advantage evaporated with a bogey on 17 to leave it all square going to the last.

A pair of pars sent it to a playoff and Bhatia immediately seized the initiative, following up a perfect tee shot to the middle of the fairway with a second to the center of the green.

Berger subsequently three-putted for bogey while Bhatia coolly completed a par to seal victory.

Bhatia said his bogey on the ninth had been the catalyst for his charge after the turn.

"I missed that putt on nine, that was just a lack of focus. And then I just played with some anger for those couple holes," he said.

"The putt on 11 was a huge bonus for me. That really switched my momentum.”

"Daniel played amazing. This game is so crazy, it's been crazy for these last couple weeks... you just never know what can happen in this game," he added.

Berger, who had been chasing a wire-to-wire victory after leading after each of the opening three rounds, took positives from his late defeat.

"I'm proud of myself," he said.

"Obviously, it didn't go the way I wanted it to, but at the start of the week if you told me I would have a chance on the 18th hole to win Bay Hill, I would be ecstatic with that.”

"So, a lot of positives, a lot of things to learn from."

Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg finished tied for third alongside Cameron Young, three shots behind Bhatia and Berger on 12 under.

Collin Morikawa was fifth on 11 under after a closing 70, while Shaith Theegala, Russell Henley and Australia’s Min Woo Lee were a further shot back on 10 under in a tie for sixth.