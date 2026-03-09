BI jail warden resigns, 5 personnel sacked over Russian vlogger’s allegations

The controversy surfaced after Zdorovetskiy, who was deported to Russia earlier this month, announced plans to release a vlog exposing alleged illegal activities at the facility. He was initially detained in April 2025 following several harassment complaints.

In a YouTube livestream, Zdorovetskiy claimed he kept a mobile phone throughout his stay. “Everything. It’s corruption. I paid the guard. You’re good to go,” he said.

Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said the vlogger’s actions were unauthorized and violated facility rules.

While detainees are permitted mobile phones solely for family communication, the government is investigating whether guards accepted bribes to allow illicit filming and smuggled devices.

“Even before this incident, the vlogger has a history of attacking our country, but we still need to verify any claims he raises to ensure a proper investigation,” Castro said.

Initial bureau investigations found that Zdorovetskiy’s phone was confiscated mid-2025 during a sweep for smuggled electronics.

Authorities also identified another foreign national, Malik Dejoun Okojie, who reportedly appeared in the vlogger’s footage. Officials allege Okojie’s wife helped smuggle phones into the center via food and supplies.

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said the dismissed personnel could face criminal charges if evidence of bribery is confirmed. He added that Zdorovetskiy could also face charges and potential extradition for his role in the alleged corruption.

The Palace has not yet determined if broader leadership changes at the Bureau of Immigration are necessary.

“It is necessary to investigate who started these kinds of abuses and for whom they were done,” Castro said.