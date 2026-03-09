Ang fake-fake ninyo

When the recruitment of underage female students who were killed in ill-advised encounters with government troops or raped by sex-starved communist “kumanders” in the mountains (or both) was exposed and investigated in Congress, the self-proclaimed guardians of female virtue in the House of Representatives were not only silent, they even justified the acts.
When now Representative Leila de Lima admitted to having stolen someone’s husband and being handfed “saba” (big banana) inside her car, attributing this to the hackneyed phrase “frailties of a woman,” not a peep was heard from the same partylist whose members style themselves as the moral police.
When a female recruit of the Kabataan partylist cried “rape,” they covered it up and said the probe should proceed internally (no pun intended). And then nothing was ever heard about it again.
But when I defended Rep. Bong Suntay, who used Anne Curtis as an example, not to disrespect her (one must know the context of Suntay’s speech to appreciate this), but to paint in big and bold relief the fact that one cannot be made legally accountable for something one thinks or imagines, I am a “manyak”? What gall!
What I said — and anyone can check this out on the internet — was that, to be candid, even if one sees a woman and thinks of molesting her, that is not a crime — that is a legal truth.
Freedom of thought is absolute. In the same way that believing that Communism is the best form of government for the Philippines is not legally actionable. Now, once you cross the line and begin acting on your beliefs by trying to topple the government, that is another matter. You could be held liable. Just like some of those bogus nationalistic (kuno) partylists in the House are doing, either directly or indirectly.
I know that what irked this pretentious women’s group is that I made an example of one of their members, Sarah Elago, when I said that she also aroused some desire in me. But these mentally challenged people wouldn’t recognize sarcasm if it hit them in the face like a sledgehammer. I was mocking her (as I have been wont to do), one who claims to be the champion of the uring manggagawa and the maralitang tagalungsod, strutting her stuff on the cover of magazines, looking all dolled up with makeup and designer clothes.
Which brings me to the hypocrisy and gaslighting of these people. Not only do they enable the abuse of women when it suits their purpose, but they tolerate it when it suits their politics. My client Cassandra Li Ong’s sex life was irrelevantly and irreverently made the subject of the QuadComm, but did you hear even a murmur of protest or shouts of “misogyny” from these characters?
As for me, I have assisted so many rape and abuse victims — even appearing in a Senate hearing on their behalf — and have publicly spoken out against the trend in beauty pageants (especially the swimsuit competition) of treating contestants like pieces of meat, and I’m the bastos?
Fortunately, the people are now sufficiently informed not to believe the propaganda of these poxes on the House. Their hypocrisy has been exposed, their sanctimony laid bare. They can no longer hide behind their self-righteous lines as their fakery is as obvious as their biases. Ang fake-fake nila!