Ang fake-fake ninyo

But when I defended Rep. Bong Suntay, who used Anne Curtis as an example, not to disrespect her (one must know the context of Suntay’s speech to appreciate this), but to paint in big and bold relief the fact that one cannot be made legally accountable for something one thinks or imagines, I am a “manyak”? What gall!

What I said — and anyone can check this out on the internet — was that, to be candid, even if one sees a woman and thinks of molesting her, that is not a crime — that is a legal truth.

Freedom of thought is absolute. In the same way that believing that Communism is the best form of government for the Philippines is not legally actionable. Now, once you cross the line and begin acting on your beliefs by trying to topple the government, that is another matter. You could be held liable. Just like some of those bogus nationalistic (kuno) partylists in the House are doing, either directly or indirectly.

I know that what irked this pretentious women’s group is that I made an example of one of their members, Sarah Elago, when I said that she also aroused some desire in me. But these mentally challenged people wouldn’t recognize sarcasm if it hit them in the face like a sledgehammer. I was mocking her (as I have been wont to do), one who claims to be the champion of the uring manggagawa and the maralitang tagalungsod, strutting her stuff on the cover of magazines, looking all dolled up with makeup and designer clothes.