ALC Group Chairman Dominic Cabangon passes away at 61

Born on 9 April 1964, Cabangon was the son of Antonio L. Cabangon Chua, founder of the ALC Group of Companies and former Philippine ambassador to Lao PDR, and Bienvenida Angeles Cabangon.

Cabangon headed the ALC Group, a diversified conglomerate with interests spanning media, insurance, pre-need services, automotive dealerships, banking and finance, pawnshops, hotels, real estate and memorial care.

Among the companies under the group are Eternal Gardens Memorial Park Corp., Isuzu Gencars Inc., Aliw Broadcasting Corp., Philippines Graphic, BusinessMirror, Pilipino Mirror and Citystate Properties and Management Corp.

The conglomerate has built its presence across multiple industries over the years, with businesses designed to provide a range of services to Filipino consumers.

Cabangon is survived by his partner Sharon Tan and his children Dominga Maritoni, Giannina Eunice, Dannica Nicole and Antonio Carlos.