Akbayan pushes for free train rides amid rising fuel prices

Akbayan Partylist Rep. Perci Cendaña on Monday urged the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to offer free LRT and MRT rides on certain days to commuters to boost public transport use due to the expected surge in fuel prices in the coming days brought about by the US-Iran conflict in the Middle East.

“If the DOTr managed to make the free MRT rides as Christmas gift to commutters, we can also make free the rides while we are facing the crisis. Commuters will bear the brunt of the rise in fuel prices. Kahit papaano kung may libreng sakay maiibsan nila yung taas presyo ng petrolyo at mga bilihin,” said the solon.