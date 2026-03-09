Akbayan pushes for free train rides amid rising fuel prices

Akbayan Partylist Rep. Perci Cendaña on Monday urged the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to offer free LRT and MRT rides on certain days to commuters to boost public transport use due to the expected surge in fuel prices in the coming days brought about by the US-Iran conflict in the Middle East.
“If the DOTr managed to make the free MRT rides as Christmas gift to commutters, we can also make free the rides while we are facing the crisis. Commuters will bear the brunt of the rise in fuel prices. Kahit papaano kung may libreng sakay maiibsan nila yung taas presyo ng petrolyo at mga bilihin,” said the solon.
“During these times of crisis, the government must hold the hands of our citizens — Akbayan natin sila,” he added.
Akbayan also noted that one silver lining in the crisis was to prioritize public mass transportation over private car use.
“Dahil kapos tayo sa mass transportation, those with resources opt to drive cars while ordinary workers have to settle for inefficient public transport options. Sana ngayong may krisis maging impetus ito para bigyan ng pamahalaan ang publiko, mayaman man o mahirap, ng de kalidad na mass transportation,” Rep. Cendaña emphasized.
The group said they will file a slew of measures urging a stronger response from the government to address issues arising from the conflict, including proposals to expand and increase the Pantawid Pasada program and encourage LGUs to explore service contracting of PUVs to offer free transportation to commuters.