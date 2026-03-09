1,394 Pampanga seniors get cash assistance in expanded program

"Every senior here has played a part in building Pampanga – from tilling our fields to teaching our youth. This aid is our promise that their hard work will never be forgotten,” Pineda said, adding the initiative is rooted in respect for the province’s elders.

Pineda noted that the cash gift for Arcilla was provided by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., in coordination with the National Commission on Senior Citizens (NCSC) Region 3 and the provincial government.

NCSC Regional Director Emmanuel E. Daez, CESO IV, and Provincial Social Welfare and Development Officer Fe Manalang were also present to oversee the distribution.

The program operates under Republic Act No. 11982, which allows seniors to claim assistance months before their milestone birthdays. Pampanga has further boosted support via Ordinance No. 679, championed by Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, which provides an additional P100,000 for residents aged 95 and above.

To simplify the process, the NCSC office has been relocated to the Pampanga Capitol, making it more convenient for seniors to submit paperwork and apply for aid.

Officials encourage all eligible elders aged 85, 90, 95, and 100 to visit the Capitol-based NCSC office to process their applications.