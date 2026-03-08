Women-led initiatives push Web3 education in Phl

Women educators and community leaders are playing a growing role in promoting blockchain literacy and responsible participation in the digital economy through initiatives supported by cryptocurrency platform Bitget.

The exchange recently highlighted the contributions of Filipino women involved in its Blockchain4Her initiative, a program aimed at supporting women who are advancing blockchain education, community access and responsible engagement in Web3 technologies.

Blockchain4Her focuses on providing education-first programs, grassroots partnerships and community-led advocacy to help close the gender gap in the emerging blockchain sector and encourage women to participate as builders, educators and decision-makers.

“We started Blockchain4Her to create a safe space and build confidence for women to imagine a future in Web3,” Gracy Chen, chief executive officer of Bitget and initiator of the program, said.

“Seeing women in the Philippines take ownership of education and community-building shows what inclusion looks like when it begins at the grassroots level.”

Among the Filipino advocates highlighted in the initiative are Bea Llana, Arshelene “Tita Arsh” Lingao and MaryWave, also known as Wave3, who are working to make blockchain knowledge more accessible to local communities.

Llana, a Southeast Asia-based ecosystem builder and co-founder of Buhayin, has been involved in programs that introduce blockchain and emerging technologies to underserved communities, particularly in island areas where access to digital education can be limited.

“There wasn’t one defining moment,” Llana said. “But working closely with communities showed how thoughtfully applied blockchain technology can support access and participation. That’s when curiosity became intention.”

Lingao, founder of Cryptita Plays, has focused on improving Web3 literacy among Filipino youth and underserved sectors. Through educational initiatives, she helped develop the Young Learners’ Encyclopedia, a resource designed to introduce blockchain concepts to younger audiences in a more accessible format.