Benitez honors Helena Benitez legacy as Women’s Month begins

Negros Occidental 3rd District Rep. Javier Miguel “Javi” Benitez issued a call for renewed commitment to women’s empowerment as the country marks National Women’s Month, drawing inspiration from the legacy of his grand-aunt, the late Sen. Helena Benitez.

In a statement, Benitez emphasized that the pursuit of gender equality goes beyond policy and must also be reflected in the conduct of public officials.

The lawmaker paid tribute to Helena Benitez for her contributions to Philippine public service and international diplomacy.

A pioneer in women’s empowerment, she was the first Filipina to chair the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women and played a key role in drafting the Declaration on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women.

"She lived to 102, and she spent every one of those years lifting Filipino women up," Benitez said.

The congressman, who chairs the House Special Committee on Creative Industries, highlighted several aspects of Helena Benitez’s legacy.

In education, she co-founded the Philippine Women’s University, the first university for women in Asia.

In culture, she founded the Bayanihan Dance Company, which showcased Filipino heritage on Broadway and other international stages.

In public service, she served in the Philippine Senate, the Batasang Pambansa and the United Nations.

Her legacy is also preserved at the Mira-Nila Heritage House and Library in Quezon City’s fourth district, which houses a collection of furniture, books, paintings, ceramics and memorabilia originally gathered by Helena Benitez and her parents, Conrado and Francisca.

Benitez said honoring that legacy means ensuring that workplaces, including Congress, remain spaces where women are respected.

He also stressed that the fight for women’s dignity must be reflected in the actions of lawmakers.

"Her life reminds me that the fight for women’s dignity is not abstract. It lives in our institutions, in our laws, and in how we conduct ourselves in the halls of power," Benitez said.

The neophyte lawmaker reminded fellow legislators that advocacy for women should not be limited to passing laws but should also shape the culture within the House of Representatives.

"As a legislator and as a Benitez, I carry that responsibility. Congress must be a place where women are respected, not just in legislation, but in every word spoken on the floor," he added.

Benitez also cited existing laws that protect women from abuse, exploitation and discrimination, including Republic Act 7877 or the Anti-Sexual Harassment Act, Republic Act 9262 or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act, and Republic Act 11313 or the Safe Spaces Act.

He concluded his message by wishing Filipinos a meaningful Women’s Month and urging a renewed commitment to the principles championed by his grand-aunt.

Benitez also pledged to continue the Benitez tradition of strengthening institutional support for women and ensuring that progress achieved by earlier generations is sustained and expanded.