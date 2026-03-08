WHO logistics hub ‘resuming operations’

She said the United Arab Emirates, in coordination with the UN’s World Food Program, had confirmed that it stood ready to facilitate urgent humanitarian shipments.

“More than 50 emergency supply requests across 25 countries are currently affected,” Balkhy said.

“These pending requests — which will benefit more than 1.5 million people — include WHO supplies for Lebanon, Gaza, Yemen and Somalia, as well as polio laboratory supplies for global detection and eradication activities across a number of countries.”

She said the WHO would be working in the coming days to process urgent new shipments and clear priority backlogs.

Balkhy noted that even before the escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, health systems in many countries were already operating at full capacity.

“WHO has pre-positioned trauma supplies and essential medicines at our warehouse in Tehran and is closely monitoring the situation — including potential mass casualty needs, disruptions to essential health services, and possible displacement,” she said.