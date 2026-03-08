Trade settlements are gradually shifting from the US dollar to the yuan. Here’s the catch: the importing country reportedly holds little to no yuan reserves.

According to some observers, this situation is partly self-inflicted. Diplomatic tensions have cooled previously warm economic ties. Aid, grants and investment flows that once quietly lubricated commerce have slowed to a trickle.

Meanwhile, the closure of a controversial gaming sector, once accused of being a major source of yuan liquidity, has removed another pipeline for Chinese currency.

At the same time, smaller foreign entrepreneurs who once operated local businesses are said to have left following stricter enforcement actions and asset seizures.

The result? A tightening supply of yuan in local markets.

Some traders whisper that informal currency channels could soon emerge to fill the gap — a classic supply-and-demand reaction.