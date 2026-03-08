Unsafe space

This is why when a woman goes out in public places, she doesn’t have to worry about being catcalled, being persistently asked to give her number or being touched unwarrantedly.

In the office, she no longer has to tolerate a boss who continuously harasses her sexually.

The same is true as regards her online space. She can now hold liable anyone who sexually objectifies her through public or private comments on her posts, unjustifiably stalks her or her account, or blatantly posts her picture with sexual content without her consent.

Hopefully, we should all come to understand that the world is changing and that we need to adapt. There is no doubt in my mind that the congressman doesn’t mean harm when he made those playful statements. But there lies the rub. Just because you mean well doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take flak for your behavior.

Women still have a long way to go to fully realize their potential and take advantage of opportunities given to them.

Indeed, there is a reason why we are celebrating Women’s Month. Women are not just women. They can rule the world and there shouldn’t be anything wrong with that.