Series of tremors shake Batangas

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology detected a couple of light to moderate earthquakes this Sunday morning, 08 MArch 2026, in the coastal waters of Calatagan, Batangas City.

A magnitude 5.0 quake was recorded at around 12:04 a.m. nine kilometers northwest from Calatagan that was said to have a depth of 142 kilometers and of tectonic origin.

In the agency’s report of the incident published over an hour afterwards, it noted that it had not expected any damage as a result of the earthquake but warned of possible aftershocks that may come after the natural incident.

Merely seconds after the tremor, another magnitude 4.8 quake was observed farther out into the Verde Island Passage.