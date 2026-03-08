Series of tremors shake Batangas

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology detected a couple of light to moderate earthquakes this Sunday morning, 08 MArch 2026, in the coastal waters of Calatagan, Batangas City.
A magnitude 5.0 quake was recorded at around 12:04 a.m. nine kilometers northwest from Calatagan that was said to have a depth of 142 kilometers and of tectonic origin.
In the agency’s report of the incident published over an hour afterwards, it noted that it had not expected any damage as a result of the earthquake but warned of possible aftershocks that may come after the natural incident.
Merely seconds after the tremor, another magnitude 4.8 quake was observed farther out into the Verde Island Passage.
Residents from the cities of Batangas, Tagaytay, Occidental and Oriental Mindoro were reported to have felt the consecutive shocks at an intensity two which meant that the incident was “slightly felt” based on PHIVOLCS scale.
Meanwhile, the effects of the earthquake was touted as barely noticeable in the towns of Abucay in Bataan and Calapan in Oriental Mindoro.
The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office of Calatagan noted that it had not received reports of damages as a result of the tremors and advised residents to remain calm as authorities were monitoring further developments.