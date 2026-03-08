Three tarsiers spotted in Malungon Watershed

Three Philippine Tarsiers were spotted at the Malungon Watershed in Malungon, Saranggani Province on 3 March 2026.

The three 𝘊𝘢𝘳𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘺𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘩𝘵𝘢 were sighted during a tarsier survey and monitoring activity conducted by the DENR - Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) of Glan in collaboration with the local government unit (LGU) of Malungon through its municipal ENRO.