Three tarsiers spotted in Malungon Watershed

Three Philippine Tarsiers were spotted at the Malungon Watershed in Malungon, Saranggani Province on 3 March 2026.

The three 𝘊𝘢𝘳𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘺𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘩𝘵𝘢 were sighted during a tarsier survey and monitoring activity conducted by the DENR - Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) of Glan in collaboration with the local government unit (LGU) of Malungon through its municipal ENRO.

According to DENR, the watershed is strictly protected and jointly managed by the LGU Malungon and the Malungon Water District, reinforcing efforts to conserve its rich biodiversity.

Part of the said monitoring was a focus group discussion (FGD) with local stakeholders to strengthen awareness of the ecological importance of the PH Tarsier and to reiterate the provisions of Republic Act No. 9147, or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act.

The law strictly prohibits the hunting, harming, capturing, trading, or keeping of tarsiers in captivity.

The Philippine Tarsier is currently classified as Near Threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature due to threats such as habitat loss, human disturbance, and illegal wildlife trade.

The recent sighting manifests the importance of sustained habitat protection, strengthened local partnerships, and community cooperation to ensure the continued survival of this endemic species.

