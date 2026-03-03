DENR 12 releases two Philippine Palm Civets back into the wild

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) released two Philippine Palm Civets (𝘗𝘢𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘰𝘹𝘶𝘳𝘶𝘴 𝘱𝘩𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘱𝘱𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘴) back into the wild at the town of Glan, Saranggani Province on 27 February 2026.

According to the DENR, these animals locally known as “musang” or “milo” were turned over by a concerned citizen to the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) of Glan.

The DENR stated that the two animals were initially posted on the Facebook page Philippines Snake ID, where the uploader sought help in identifying the wildlife after they were caught feeding on planted corn at Purok Baglan, Barangay Congan, Glan town.

Upon verification, CENRO Glan’s monitoring and enforcement section (MES) coordinated for the proper turnover and retrieval of the civets on February 26.

An information, education, and communication activity campaign was also conducted to heighten wildlife conservation awareness⁷ among residents.

After assessment, both civets were found to be in good health, and were released on the following at a forested area in Glan.

The Philippine Palm Civet is classified as “Least Concern” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), though it faces threats from habitat loss and poaching. Under Republic Act No. 9147 or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act, the hunting, harming, killing, or keeping of wildlife as pets is strictly prohibited.

DENR reiterates its call for the public to report wildlife incidents to proper authorities to ensure the protection of the country’s biodiversity.