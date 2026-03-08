Thousands march for women's rights and against Mideast war

Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in cities across the world on Sunday to mark International Women’s Day and denounce the war in the Middle East.

From Rio in Brazil and Caracas in Venezuela to cities across France, Spain, Turkey and other European countries, demonstrators marched to demand women’s rights across a range of issues.

Thousands marched in cities across Spain to protest gender-based violence and call for an end to the war in the Middle East.

Rape survivor Gisele Pelicot led a women’s rights march in Paris, one of 150 demonstrations held across French cities.

“We won’t give up,” Pelicot, 73, told the crowd as she joined thousands in the French capital marching for women’s rights, economic equality and an end to sexual violence.

Pelicot became a global symbol in the fight against sexual violence after she waived her right to anonymity during the 2024 trial of her ex-husband and dozens of strangers who raped her while she was unconscious.

‘No to war’

Spanish protesters denounced both violence against women and the war in the Middle East sparked by last weekend’s US-Israeli strikes.

Demonstrations took place in Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Seville, Granada, Bilbao and San Sebastian, among other cities.

Madrid hosted two demonstrations in the center of the Spanish capital — one supporting transgender rights and the other calling for the legalization and regulation of prostitution.

Slogans on placards included “No to war” and “Anti-fascist feminists against imperialist war.”

Alexa Rubio, a 30-year-old Mexican living in Spain, cited pay inequality and harassment among the most urgent issues.

“And in my country, gender-based violence, because women are being killed for being women,” she told AFP.

Spain’s second deputy prime minister, Yolanda Diaz, also spoke against the war in the Middle East during a rally in Madrid.

“We proclaim ourselves in defence of peace, in defence of the Iranian people, in defence of Iranian women,” she said.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has drawn criticism from the United States for opposing the war and refusing the use of Spain’s military bases for strikes against Iran.

Women defy Istanbul ban

Thousands of women marched through Istanbul, defying a ban on demonstrations.

Protesters filled the streets of the Cihangir district, some carrying parasols decorated with fairy lights while others waved colorful banners.

The march ended with cheers, dancing and purple flares as organizers read a statement supporting women affected by the Middle East war.

Earlier Sunday, several thousand women gathered on Istanbul’s Asian side, while demonstrations were also held in nine other Turkish cities, organizers said.

In Latin America, women marched in cities in Brazil, Chile, Mexico and other countries.

“When one woman advances, we all advance,” said Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum in a speech.

In a message posted on X marking the day, French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to the women of Iran.

“Their courage commands respect and reminds the world that freedom can never be silenced.”