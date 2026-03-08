The King Cardinal

He led the Hotshots back to the finals again in the Commissioner’s Cup in 2024, but they lost to powerhouse San Miguel Beer in six games, ultimately sending signals that it’s time for him to go to give way for rising star LA Tenorio, who was then fresh from leading Gilas Pilipinas Youth squad to a SEABA title.

Still, Victolero believes the body of work he built during his professional tenure still speaks for itself.

“I think the way the team performed had a factor because we weren’t able to make the semifinals and Finals (of the 49th season) compared to last year,” Victolero said.

“But I always felt that we were always there. We never missed the playoffs in my 22 conferences with the team, but they (management) had higher expectations. But that’s how things are, there are highs and lows in coaching.”

Injuries also played a role in shaping the outcome of that season.

“The injuries were a big factor, too, but I always tell the team that there’s no need for any excuses, and we will give our all with whatever we have. It also boiled down to one execution, one rebound and one basket,” Victolero said.

His departure from Magnolia might be a blessing in disguise as it opened the doors for him to come home.

Homecoming

While the championship run of Season 100 will always remain a milestone in Mapua’s history, Victolero knows the current reality is far different.

With star guard Clint Escamis graduating, Victolero isn’t putting any added pressure on Mapua.

“We can’t forget the history of Coach Randy ending the 33-year title drought of the Mapua Cardinals. Hopefully, if we can match or even surpass what they achieved in Season 100, that would be great but, of course, it’s also a process,” Victolero said, aware of the challenges he is facing.

“We lost many players from our roster, so it’s a rebuilding process again. The management knows that.”

The challenge ahead is daunting, but Victolero refuses to make promises beyond effort and commitment.

The first few days of his return have been about reconnecting with the program and learning the dynamics of the current roster.

“Hopefully, we’ll be competitive this season. Who knows what will happen, but we’ll do our best effort.”

“We just want to be competitive and improve every day. I just started on Monday and we’re still getting to know each other — the system, the philosophy and the culture that we want to build here.”

Despite the uncertainty surrounding a rebuilding team, Victolero has been encouraged by the enthusiasm he has seen from the players.

“Based on what I’ve seen in the last three days, the players are very excited. I don’t want to expect something big right away,” Victolero said.

“I told them I just want them to improve every day — even if it’s one percent or half a percent improvement, as long as we’re improving.”

“Right now we’re in the rebuilding stage and we want to add talent. Our team isn’t complete yet.”

For those who followed Victolero’s coaching career in the professional league, one thing has always been clear — his teams are built on defense.

That identity will remain intact in his return to college basketball.

“Since day one — even when I was coaching in college until the PBA — I’ve always had a defensive mindset. So we will try to become one of the top defensive teams in the NCAA,” Victolero said.

“That’s our goal, but it’s not something that will happen overnight. It’s a process.”

“Offensively, we want good ball movement and a fast-paced offense. Hopefully, I can implement everything within the next five months before the opening of the NCAA.”

But above all, Victolero wants his players to compete with heart — the kind of grit that has long defined the Mapua basketball program.

“We’ll just keep working. Whatever result we get — whether we reach the Final Four or not — what I can promise is that these kids will fight. That’s the toughness of the Mapua Cardinals: our hustle and energy.”

As Victolero, once dubbed as King Cardinal, essays another chapter, one that brings him back to a familiar ground where he experienced his rise as a player and fall as a coach, he will have an entirely different mission.

And like every rebuilding journey, it will not start with championships or massive expectations. It will start with a simple pursuit of getting better every single day.