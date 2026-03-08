The game is afoot: ‘Young Sherlock Holmes’ adaptation

Before he became the world’s greatest consulting detective, Sherlock Holmes had to start somewhere.

Over the years, filmmakers and authors have imagined what the brilliant sleuth might have been like as a teenager — exploring his first cases, early friendships and the origins of his legendary deductive skills. Here’s a look at the main adaptations that focus specifically on a young Sherlock Holmes.

‘Young Sherlock Holmes’ (1985)

This is a standalone adventure film imagining Sherlock and Dr. Watson meeting as teenagers at a Victorian boarding school.

Sherlock is portrayed by Nicholas Rowe, showing an emotional, impulsive version of the character before he becomes the cold, logical detective we know.

The movie was produced by Steven Spielberg, which gives it a big 1980s adventure style.

It made film history by featuring one of the first fully computer-generated characters (the stained-glass knight).

It remains the only major film centered entirely on a teenage Sherlock.

‘Young Sherlock’ (upcoming series)

This is a planned television adaptation for Prime Video based on the popular book series.

The show focuses on Sherlock at about 14–16 years old, exploring his early cases and how he develops his deductive skills.

It adapts the novels written by Andrew Lane.