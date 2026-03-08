Solon pushes national quality policy

1Tahanan Party-list Representative Nathaniel Oducado on Sunday welcomed the progress of House Bill 6125, which would create the Philippine National Quality Infrastructure and the National Quality Policy.

The bill aims to standardize testing, certification, and inspection across critical sectors, including food, medicine, infrastructure, and consumer goods.

Oducado said the legislation is a vital step in ensuring that locally made products meet world-class standards of safety and reliability.

“House Bill 6125 aims to ensure that when a product carries the Tatak Pinoy, it truly represents quality,” Oducado said. “This is a crucial step in demonstrating that Filipino-made products and services can meet world-class standards.”

Proponents argued that a unified quality infrastructure will increase public confidence in local brands and make Philippine exports more competitive in the international market. By strengthening the country's oversight of goods and services, the bill also intends to provide better protection for Filipino consumers.

Oducado expressed optimism that the measure would garner continued support in Congress, eventually becoming the foundation for a more robust and reliable system for Philippine industry.