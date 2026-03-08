Sisa wins Fantasporto Best Screenplay in Portugal

Filipino cinema continues to capture international attention as the film Sisa earns a major recognition on the global stage. The project, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jun Robles Lana, recently received the Best Screenplay award at the prestigious Fantasporto, marking another proud moment for Philippine storytelling.
The news was shared by Lana himself on social media, where he expressed both excitement and gratitude for the recognition the film has received abroad.
“Just got the word: Sisa won Best Screenplay at Fantasporto in Portugal!”
The international win highlights the power of Filipino narratives to resonate beyond borders. For Lana and the team behind the film, the award is not only a milestone but also a reminder of the responsibility of bringing these stories back to the audiences who inspired them.
“It’s an honor for our team to see this story recognized on an international stage, but the most meaningful part of the journey is bringing this win back home. We are still in cinemas this week, and I’d love for you to catch it on the big screen while you can.”
Even as the film garners global acclaim, Lana emphasized the importance of local audiences supporting homegrown cinema—especially stories that reflect the Filipino experience and creative voice.
“If you love stories that stick with you, please give Sisa a chance. Let’s show the world that our stories have a home in our own theaters. See you at the movies!”
The Fantasporto recognition adds another chapter to the growing legacy of Filipino films making waves on the international festival circuit. For Sisa, the victory serves not only as an accolade but also as an invitation, encouraging viewers back home to experience a story that has already begun to resonate with audiences around the world.