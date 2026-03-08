Sisa wins Fantasporto Best Screenplay in Portugal

Filipino cinema continues to capture international attention as the film Sisa earns a major recognition on the global stage. The project, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jun Robles Lana, recently received the Best Screenplay award at the prestigious Fantasporto, marking another proud moment for Philippine storytelling.

The news was shared by Lana himself on social media, where he expressed both excitement and gratitude for the recognition the film has received abroad.

“Just got the word: Sisa won Best Screenplay at Fantasporto in Portugal!”