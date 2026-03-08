Shockwaves from Iran

The current conflict involving Iran has once again unsettled global markets. Analysts warn that any escalation threatening shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz could push oil prices sharply higher. This narrow channel carries roughly a fifth of the world’s crude oil supply, making it one of the most critical arteries of global energy trade.

When that artery tightens, economies around the world feel the pressure. The Philippines is no exception. Higher global oil prices translate into higher pump prices for diesel and gasoline. Transport operators face rising fuel costs, electricity generation becomes more expensive and businesses absorb higher operating expenses. The DoE must police rising fuel prices as some gas stations may take advantage of the crisis by padding their price per liter by a few more pesos.

These increases inevitably cascade through the supply chain, eventually appearing in the form of inflation that affects food prices, transportation and basic household goods. Thus, the DTI should keep a close watch on the surge in these goods that will directly affect each Filipino.

Further, millions of Filipinos live and work in the region. Government estimates place more than two million overseas Filipino workers across the Middle East, particularly in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Kuwait. Their contributions form a vital economic lifeline for the country. Remittances from overseas Filipinos consistently provide stability to the Philippine economy and support millions of households at home.