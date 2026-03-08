Safety lessons reach young road users

A road safety campaign for students continued in Parañaque after a renewed partnership between Honda Foundation Inc. and Tamang Ride PH for this year’s activities.

The two groups held a Students on Safety event at Parañaque National High School San Isidro Annex, on 28 February. The program formed part of their effort to educate young Filipinos about responsible road use.

Representatives from both organizations signed a memorandum of agreement during the opening ceremony. The agreement extends the cooperation that began in January 2025. The partnership connects the foundation with Tamang Ride PH, a road safety advocacy movement organized under A Child’s Trust is Ours to Nurture Inc.

The campaign focuses on young people who will soon share the road as drivers and commuters. Organizers said education at an early stage can shape how future motorists behave. Tamang Ride PH designs its lessons for specific age groups.

The foundation supports the effort through outreach and training activities in schools and communities.

Earlier this month, the groups held a Kids on Safety program for children aged seven to ten. The Parañaque activity focused on older students aged sixteen to eighteen.

These students will soon qualify to apply for a driver’s license, so the program introduced basic traffic rules and responsible riding habits.

Tamang Ride PH prepared the learning modules based on the Teen Smart program of the Honda Safety Driving Center. The lessons covered road discipline, awareness of traffic signs, and safe behavior for both riders and passengers.

Organizers said about 100 students joined the session and took part in the discussions and practical demonstrations.

The event also included hands-on activities. Instructors from the safety driving center supervised a Test Ride session and a Learn to Ride activity.

Students who had little or no riding experience tried motorcycles under close guidance from the instructors. The exercise helped participants understand balance, throttle control, and proper safety gear.

Rie Miyake, president of the Honda Foundation, said the group values its partnership with Tamang Ride PH. She said the advocacy reflects a shared goal to promote responsible road behavior.

Miyake also said the team hopes more Filipinos will take part in road safety efforts. She noted that safer roads require cooperation from communities, families and institutions.

Tamang Ride PH works across the country to promote safer roads for children and new drivers. The foundation joined the movement as a road safety ambassador in 2025.

Several Honda companies in the Philippines support the foundation’s programs and help develop educational materials for students.

Organizers said the renewed partnership will continue road safety activities in schools and communities as the campaign expands its reach to more young road users.