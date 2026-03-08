Residents warned ‘crocs everywhere’ after floods

SYDNEY, Australia (AFP) — Police in Australia’s Northern Territory warned of “crocs everywhere” on Sunday and said they had moved more than a thousand people across the state into shelter after massive floods.

The state has endured heavy rains over the weekend, with the town of Katherine experiencing its worst flooding since 1998.

Police evacuated more than a thousand people across the territory on Saturday, with helicopters and aircraft deployed to communities in remote areas.

“It doesn’t get much bigger,” police incident control acting commander Shaun Gill told journalists.

He said “at least” 90 homes were without power and warned residents against swimming in the waters.

“There is crocs absolutely everywhere. Please don’t go in the water. The message is quite clear,” he said.

“Don’t swim in the water for two reasons: it’s a fast flowing river, and also, this is where crocs are most active.”