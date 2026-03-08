Phl to sustain crackdown on alleged China-linked espionage — Navy

The Philippine government will continue pursuing efforts to counter alleged China-linked espionage following the arrest of three Filipinos accused of spying activities.

This was assured by Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea (WPS) Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad in a radio interview on Sunday.

Trinidad said authorities believe other individuals may still be involved in similar operations.

“Common sense will tell us that most likely there are other spies,” he pointed out, noting that the three suspects who were recently arrested represent a completed case.

He, however, emphasized that authorities remain vigilant against further espionage activities.

“These three can be considered a closed case, and we disclosed it so the public would know,” Trinidad said. “But that does not mean it ends there.”

Trinidad also revealed that the Filipinos allegedly communicated with foreign handlers who spoke with noticeable accents.

He said some of the individuals sounded Korean but were “obviously Chinese,” while another spoke with a British-Australian accent.

According to one of the suspects, their handlers were reluctant to travel to the Philippines, although Chinese nationals linked to similar activities had been arrested in the past.

Trinidad earlier said the suspects allegedly received four- to six-digit payments, along with substantial bonuses, in exchange for the information they provided.

Despite the issue, the Philippine Navy assured that operations in the contested waters will continue, particularly efforts to sustain the military outpost at BRP Sierra Madre stationed at Ayungin Shoal in the WPS.

Trinidad said the AFP will maintain regular troop rotations and supply missions to the grounded vessel.

He noted the fluctuations in the number of Chinese vessels monitored in the area, with 34 ships reported last week, compared with 21 and 18 in the preceding weeks.

However, Trinidad said it remains unclear whether the increase is linked to tensions in the Middle East.