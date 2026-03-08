Alleged spies recruited via job sites for financial gain

Three Filipino civilian employees—one from the Department of National Defense (DND), another from the Philippine Navy (PN), and a third linked to Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel—allegedly became involved in espionage after seeking side jobs for extra income. Philippine Navy Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea (WPS), said the suspects were recruited after posting résumés on job platforms such as LinkedIn.

Trinidad identified the suspects with aliases Lawrence, Allison, Danny, and Charles, who reportedly established a network with multiple foreign personnel. “They were happy initially because they thought they had a job already,” Trinidad said. The work appeared legitimate, involving the writing of geopolitical analyses for research firms. However, Trinidad revealed the suspects earned four- to six-digit compensation for the information provided, along with large bonuses.

Payments ranged from P1,000 to P100,000 and were delivered through e-wallets. Trinidad stated the three worked independently but followed a common modus operandi. The National Security Council (NSC) believes the operation was state-sanctioned by China, citing links to naval strategic plans and basing operations.