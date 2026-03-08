P640-M marijuana seized

Authorities arrested a man identified as the consignee of a P640-million marijuana shipment intercepted Saturday at the Manila International Container Port (MICP) in Tondo.

The operation led to the seizure of approximately 800 kilograms of suspected “kush,” or high-grade marijuana.

Authorities said that the contraband was vacuum-sealed and packed into 80 black plastic storage boxes.

Following the discovery, law enforcement launched a targeted operation against the shipment’s declared consignee. In addition to the drugs, investigators seized a mobile phone and an identification card from the suspect.

The suspect is currently undergoing inquest proceedings and faces charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The seizure is among the largest recent drug interdictions at the Manila port, as authorities continue to monitor incoming shipments for high-value contraband.