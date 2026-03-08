Order restored: Slow-starting Djokovic survives Majchrzak

INDIAN WELLS (AFP) — Five-time champion Novak Djokovic rallied from a set down to beat 57th-ranked Kamil Majchrzak 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 and reach the third round of the Indian Wells ATP Masters 1000 on Saturday.

The 38-year-old Serbian superstar was back on court for the first time since he fell in the Australian Open final to Carlos Alcaraz, who opened his campaign later Saturday against former world No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov.

Djokovic had to grind for two hours and 12 minutes on a windy Stadium Court, Poland's Majchrzak grabbing two quick breaks in the opening set before Djokovic began to find his rhythm from the baseline and assert his superiority.

"Kamil is a very solid player," Djokovic said.

"He doesn't have tremendous power, but he has every shot in the book and he was not afraid to come in and take the ball early.”

"He played a tremendous first set. I kind of reset and started feeling the ball better," Djokovic added after a match marked by extended, entertaining rallies that included a 40-shot exchange in the opening game of the third.