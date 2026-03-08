Ohtani homer lifts Japan past Korea

"When you manage to win these kinds of games it really brings the team together and raises your overall level as a group," said the 31-year-old, who also hit a home run in Japan's opening win over Taiwan.

"Coming out on top today was huge and I think every single guy on this team is a great player."

Seiya Suzuki hit two home runs and Masataka Yoshida bagged one more for Japan, who made it two wins out of two in Pool C.

South Korea suffered their first loss, after starting their campaign with a win over the Czech Republic.

The Koreans made a stunning start with three runs in the first inning but Japan hit straight back through Suzuki's two-run homer in the bottom of the first.

The shot cut South Korea's lead to just one run and Ohtani said it helped Japan "settle into the flow of the game."

"We had given up three runs early, so being able to cut it down to a one-run game as quickly as that was huge," he said.

Ohtani tied the game when he sent a mammoth shot into the stands in the third inning.